Rep. Adam Schiff said Monday that President Donald Trump has "betrayed" his oath to protect the U.S. Constitution. UPI Photo | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Democratic managers on Monday made their final case for removing President Donald Trump from office, arguing that failure to do so would show that a U.S. president is above the law.

Both sides were given two hours to make their final arguments. Democrats went first and completed the factual portion of their argument. The Senate then recessed, and White House attorneys gave their final presentation followed by final closing speeches from the Democratic managers.

"When the history books are written about this tumultuous era, I want them to know I stood up to tyranny," said manager Rep. Adam Schiff, quoting the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

"For those who are standing up to lawlessness and to tyranny, Donald Trump has betrayed his oath to protect and defend the Constitution, but it's not too late for us to honor ours, to wield our power to defend our democracy."

"In America, nobody is above the law, not even a person who's elected to president of the United States," said Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado. "I would say especially the president of the United States."

"Donald Trump hasn't stopped pressuring Ukraine," added Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Jeffries noted that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani recently "returned to the scene of the crime" to keep up efforts against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow called on the Senate to "protect the Constitution and the separation of powers" by rejecting the articles of impeachment and allowing voters to weigh in on the president's conduct in the upcoming election.

"What the House Democrats have done to this nation, to the Constitution, to the office of the president, to the president himself and to this body is outrageous," he said.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-WVa., said the Senate should censure Trump after the trial, although it has not been discussed by leaders from either party.

"Censure would allow this body to unite along party lines," Manchin said. "His behavior cannot go unchecked by the Senate."

After Monday's proceedings, the Senate will adjourn until Wednesday for a final vote, when it is expected Trump will be acquitted on two charges -- abuse of power and obstructing Congress, stemming from his dealings with Ukraine last year.

An acquittal seems probable after Republicans narrowly voted to deny a motion Friday to allow witnesses and new evidence.

"I hope Republicans and the American people realize that the totally partisan impeachment hoax is exactly that, a hoax," Trump tweeted Monday. "Nothing will ever satisfy the [Democrats]."

Schiff said his team has proven corruption in the Trump administration and cited some Republicans' comments that Trump's actions may have been wrong, but not impeachable.

"That's pretty remarkable when you now have senators on both sides of the aisle admitting the House made its case and the only question is: 'Should the president be removed from office because he's been found guilty of these offenses?'" Schiff said Sunday on CBS News' Face the Nation.