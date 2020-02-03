Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Two people were killed Monday and another person injured in a shooting at a Texas A&M-University Commerce residence hall.

University officials told students, faculty and staff to shelter in place while the university investigated the shootings at Pride Rock residence hall earlier Monday. The shelter-in-place request has since been lifted. Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off, an update said, adding that counselors were available in the Rayburn Student Center to help students cope with the situation.

The university confirmed the two deaths on Twitter Monday afternoon, and that a third person was injured and being treated in a hospital.

Authorities have not released any further details about the victims or motive behind the shooting.

Classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day.