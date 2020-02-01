A cache of weapons, including 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, were found in the Silver Spring, Md., home of former Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson of the U.S. Coast Guard on February 15. File Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland sentenced a former U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant to 13 years in prison for stockpiling weapons and creating a hit list naming Supreme Court judges.

Christopher Hasson, 50, pleaded guilty in October to charges including unlawful possession of silencers, possession of firearms by a drug addict and possession of a controlled substance.

He's been in custody since his Feb. 15 arrest.

Prosecutors described Hasson, whom police arrested Feb. 15, as a self-proclaimed white supremacist who planned a domestic terror attack to fuel a race war.

Inspired by Norwegian far-right domestic terrorist Anders Breivik who killed 77 people in his native country, Hasson also allegedly created a hit list of Democrats, and left-leaning commentators and journalists.

In an email addressed to "Dear friends," Hassan said "I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth," blaming "Liberalist/globalist ideology" for "destroying traditional peoples esp white."

"Mr. Hasson held racist and hateful views, and he spoke racist and hateful speech, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said. "But Mr. Hasson crossed the line between racist thoughts and racist speech, he crossed the line into racist and violent action."

Investigators said they also found a cache of weapons and ammunition in Hasson's Maryland home.

U.S. District Judge George Hazel said he agreed with prosecutors "that he was going to do these things."