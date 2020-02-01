Police in Riviera City, Fla., responded to a Saturday-afternoon shooting near Victory City Church that injured two people and killed two others, including a teenage boy. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at funeral Saturday afternoon, where four people altogether were shot, in Riviera Beach, Fla., about six miles north of Palm Beach, according to police.

A Riviera Beach Police Department press release said police responded to a reported shooting at Victory City Church in Riviera Beach at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Those killed include a 15-year-old boy and an adult man. Two other victims, one of whom police reported was underage, were transported to hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Shooting with multiple victims. Please see news release below for details. pic.twitter.com/6o4u135WzS— Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) February 1, 2020

A Facebook post from Tywuante D. Lupoe, senior pastor at Victory City Church, said the funeral took place at the church but that the shooting happened across the street and did not involve any of the church's members.

Lupoe reiterated during a Facebook Live broadcast Saturday evening that the shooting did not take place inside the church, and that the incident was not "another church shooting, or another mass shooting."

"We solicit the prayers of the saints today as we mourn the lost of two young black men to a sensless shooting after a funeral held here at the church," Lupoe wrote.