There will be little rest for storm-weary residents of the northwestern United States following a January that featured tremendous amounts of rain and snow.

A strong Pacific jet stream aimed at the Northwest throughout January is to blame for bringing storm after storm into the region.

Nearly 300 inches of snow fell at Mt. Baker in Washington through Jan. 30. The record for most snow in a month is 304 inches during February 1999.

Spokane, Wash., recorded 24 days of measurable rainfall (0.01 of an inch or greater) during January, which fell just shy of the month's record of 26 days set in 1890.

Several other cities, including Seattle, tied or set new records for the number of rainy days in January.

January 2020 became the all-time wettest month for the entire calendar year in Forks, Wash., with 30.78 inches of rainfall.

Quillayute, Wash., set a new record for most precipitation in the month with 30.78 inches. This smashed the prior record of 24.02 inches set in 2006. Monroe, Wash., fell around an inch shy of breaking its January 2006 mark of 11.65 inches.

RELATED Tropical ecosystems face perfect storm of threats

The United States Geological Survey streamflow data across Washington shows the result of the continuously wet pattern, especially for areas along and west of the Cascades, with many area gauges reporting flow in the 90th percentile or higher.

The first day of February is picking up right where January left off as a new storm is moving inland with soaking rain and heavy mountain snow.

Throughout Saturday, motorists in the region will need to be on the lookout for flooded roadways as well as fallen debris due to gusty winds. Mudslides are also possible given the saturated nature of the soil.

Heavy snowfall will pile up in the mountains, keeping the risk of avalanches high.

Slippery travel is likely to develop over Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass as rain changes over to snow into Saturday night.

The snow levels will come crashing down as colder air gets pulled in behind the storm.

The snow and cold associated with the storm will spread across the Great Basin and Rockies from late Sunday into Monday night, bringing accumulating snowfall to places such as Salt Lake City and Denver.

Outside of stray snow showers in the high country, the Northwest will get a brief reprieve from stormy weather as the storm spreads southeastward early next week.

"After a brief break from nearly constant precipitation, another injection of moisture will be delivered to the Pacific Northwest by midweek," AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

A storm system is forecast to move into the area with milder air and soaking rain late on Tuesday night.

"Yet another round of heavy rain is in store for much of western Washington state, an area already struggling with river flooding," Gilbert said.

Round after round of heavy rainfall is likely to stream into the region into late week, creating a high risk for flooding and mudslides.

The milder conditions will push snow levels much higher than Saturday's storm, resulting in increased snowmelt at the intermediate elevations and another surge of water entering area rivers.

"These rounds of stormy weather will work to add stress to rivers already flowing much above normal," Gilbert said.

"Minor to moderate flooding is expected for portions of the Snoqualmie and Snohomish rivers due to the rain and increased snowmelt," she added.

It may take until the second weekend of February for a lengthier stretch of quieter weather to finally settle over the Northwest.