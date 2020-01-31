Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump could be acquitted Friday in his Senate impeachment trial, now that adding witnesses and new evidence to the proceeding appears unlikely.
Republican leaders believe they have enough support to defeat Democratic proposals to include a few administration witnesses and new evidence. The Senate closed the questioning stage of the trial on Thursday and will next consider all motions.
This is the stage at which Democrats hoped to persuade at least four GOP senators to join them and vote to include key witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton and and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
The chamber will vote on the motions later Friday after what's expected to be a several-hour floor fight. The vote will follow a round of closing arguments from both sides, beginning at 1 p.m. EST Friday.
The biggest blow to Democrats' hopes came late Thursday when Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who's considered one of only four likely "swing" voters, told reporters he will oppose including witnesses. It's expected that Democrats must have the support of Alexander and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah to approve the motion to add witnesses.
"There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution's high bar for an impeachable offense," Alexander said.
"It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation. When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year's ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate."
Collins said Thursday she will vote for witnesses, and Romney has also indicated he will support the measure. Murkowski hasn't yet said which way she will vote.
Should the bid to call witnesses fail, Republicans are then expected to raise a motion to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, related to his dealings with Ukraine last year and the House inquiry that followed.
At that point, Democrats can try to prolong the trial by offering amendments intended to force Republican senators into difficult political votes. That could push Friday's session into early Saturday. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., predicted Democrats could extend the session to 12 hours.
"We'll take a crucial vote on whether we will debate having witnesses and documents in this trial," Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said Thursday night. "Four Senate Republicans -- just four -- can ensure that we get the truth. A trial without witness and documents would render any acquittal of President Trump meaningless."
Other possible scenarios Friday include a 50-50 split on the witness vote, in which case Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts could cast the deciding vote. If he declined to vote, the motion would fail by default.
If Democrats win the vote to include witnesses, their testimony could extend the trial for a couple of weeks.
This week in Washington
In a photo taken from the U.S. Senate live video feed, House manager and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks on Day 10 of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Senators could vote to acquit
Trump on Friday. Screenshot via U.S. Senate | License Photo
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she would vote in favor of allowing witnesses
in the impeachment trial, while Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said he would not. UPI | License Photo
U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks to the media in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The U.S. Capitol at sunset during impeachment trial on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks to the media on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Reporters take notes on their phones as they listen to Blumenthal. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., submitted a question during Thursday's proceedings that named the whistle-blower, whose complaint sparked the impeachment investigation. Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, refused to read it and Paul left the chamber. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Trump walks across the South Lawn to Marine One to depart for a trip to Harrison Charter Township, Mich., for a campaign rally on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks to the members of the media in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, where Trump's impeachment trial is underway. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to the media in the Senate subway. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Schumer and House Democrats are leaning on the unique experience
of Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who is the only member of Congress to have worked on all three modern impeachments. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow prepares to speak in a television interview at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, speaks to the media outside U.S Capitol with his lawyer Joseph Bondy after attending the impeachment trial on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump signs
a United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Parnas (C) arrives for the link:impeachment trial: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/01/29/Watch-live-Senate-begins-questioning-phase-of-impeachment-trial/9221580300144/"} on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump (L) delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday. Trump presented a vision for a two-state solution
for Middle East peace, offering a path to Palestinian statehood and a mutual recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Trump's 80-page plan includes a map detailing the future Palestinian state and has been agreed to by Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas opposes it.
Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Mike Braun (L), R-Ind., speaks to the media alongside U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., during a break from the sixth day of Trump's impeachment trial
at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (C), D-Wis., speaks to the media alongside Schumer (R) and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., on Capitol Hill on Monday. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff is joined by other Democratic managers while speaking to reporters. Witnesses are more likely to testify
after a report about disclosures in former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Trump is expected to unveil a Middle East peace plan during Netanyahu's two-day visit. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Trump shakes hands with Netanyahu in Oval Office. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo