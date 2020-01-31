The high court said Friday it will hear the cases on March 31. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will hear arguments in cases involving President Donald Trump's financial records at the end of March.

The cases involve the extent of presidential immunity in releasing personal financial records. A ruling by the court could be expected by late June, and could impact the 2020 presidential campaigns.

Friday, the high court set arguments for March 31.

New York State prosecutors and Democrats in the U.S. House have long sought Trump's financial records and tax returns. The House oversight committee subpoenaed Trump's personal and corporate financial records from Mazars USA, his accounting firm. Financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One Bank have also been requested by the House financial and intelligence committees.

The justices will hear Trump's appeal of lower court rulings that upheld the oversight committee subpoenas, which covered financial and tax documents from 2011 to 2018.

The court will also decide if Mazars USA must respond to a grand jury subpoena from New York prosecutors seeking nearly 10 years of Trump's tax returns and other documents. The subpoena is part of an investigation of alleged hush money paid to two women who assert their involvement in affairs with Trump.

The federal cases will be collectively argued in a one-hour session, the court said. Immediately afterward, the justices will hear the state case in one-hour oral arguments.