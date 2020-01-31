Impeachment: Senate vote busts Democrats' push to call witnesses
By
Don Jacobson & Danielle Haynes
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Senate on Friday voted 51-49 against a motion to subpoena witnesses and documents in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
The outcome of the vote was a forgone conclusion after Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced she would vote against witnesses. She, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Collins and Romney were seen as swing votes heading into Friday.
The Senate closed the questioning stage of the trial on Thursday and on Friday entered a phase to consider all motions.
This is the stage at which Democrats hoped to persuade at least four GOP senators to join them and vote to include key witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton and and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
"The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed," Murkowski said in a statement. "I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena."
Republicans are now expected to raise a motion to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, related to his dealings with Ukraine last year and the House inquiry that followed.
After Friday's witness vote, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said senators were determining how to proceed with the rest of the trial.
