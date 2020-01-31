Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Chevron on Friday reported its worst quarterly loss in a decade -- $6.6 billion for the last three months of 2019, due mainly to a write-off of its Appalachian shale production sites.
The energy giant reported a net income of $3.73 billion in Q4, but listed a $10.4 billion non-recurring expense related to shale project and deep-water Gulf of Mexico projects.
The net loss was calculated at $3.51 per share, and Chevron's $36 billion in revenue was off nearly 15 percent over the same quarter a year ago.
Chevron said it produced a record average of 3 million barrels of oil a day.
The company reported total 2019 earnings of $2.9 billion, an 80 percent drop from 2018.
Shares of Chevron fell by 4 percent in early trading Friday following the earnings report.
Exxon Mobil reported Friday it made $5.7 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter.