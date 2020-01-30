The White House was to deliver an update Thursday on its efforts to battle the opioid epidemic. Photo by clarkdonald413/Pixabay

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The White House said National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll would provide an update on its efforts to battle the U.S. opioid epidemic at a Thursday morning briefing.

Carroll, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Assistant Secretary of Public Health Adm. Brett Giroir are all expected to answer questions from reporters at 10 a.m.

Carroll on Monday urged the House of Representatives to quickly pass legislation permanently classifying the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl and related substances as Schedule I drugs.

The Justice Department put fentanyl into that category on an emergency basis in 2018, but that authorization will expire Feb. 6 and an act of Congress is now needed to extend it, Carroll said in a published article.

Citing efforts with China to coordinate their regulatory responses to fentanyl, Carroll said the Chinese have moved quickly to restrict the drug and the U.S. must match their actions to prevent drug trafficking networks from adapting their operations.

"The Senate recently passed the bipartisan Temporary Reauthorization and Study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act, which extends the scheduling order for 15 months," he wrote. "If the House does not act now, the Chinese government will have more regulatory and legal control over these substances than the U.S. We cannot let this happen."