Jan. 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to celebrate the signing of a new North American trade deal Thursday during a trip to Michigan.

He is scheduled to speak at 4:20 p.m. EST at Dana Incorporated in Warren, Mich., after touring the facility, which manufactures commercial and industrial vehicles.

Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Wednesday, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"The USMCA is the largest, most significant, modern and balanced trade agreement in history," Trump said at the signing ceremony. "All of our countries will benefit greatly."

Although Trump referred to NAFTA as a "nightmare" and made its obsolescence a key element in his 2016 presidential campaign, the new agreement differs little from its predecessor.

Economists have noted that the USMCA offers few new benefits to the U.S. manufacturing sector. Trump has predicted that it will improve U.S. economic growth by 1.2 percent, generate $68 billion in new economic activity and create 176,000 new jobs.

Under the law, higher automotive rules-of-origin requirements will increase the percentage of parts from North America in new cars, and financial incentives for automakers to build cars in Mexico will be reduced. It also increases intellectual property protections and opens Canada as a market for U.S. dairy products.

The three countries reached an original agreement in 2018 but it required a year of congressional negotiation with the White House to reach a bill that could pass both houses of the U.S. Congress. Mexico has already ratified the law, and ratification in Canada is pending.

Ed Adamczyk contributed to this report