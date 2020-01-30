Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during the questioning phase of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Senate will begin a second day of questioning at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday as Republican leaders seek to wrap the phase and move on to the next stage.

Senators on Wednesday submitted more than 90 queries to White House attorneys and Democratic House trial managers over eight hours on Wednesday. The questioning phase is allowed eight more hours, after which the trial will consider motions -- like whether to include witnesses and new evidence sought by Democrats.

Thursday's session will begin at 1 p.m. EST.

Wednesday, the direction of the queries provided signs that Republican efforts to exclude witnesses were gathering momentum. During breaks in the proceedings, some GOP senators predicted a motion to acquit Trump would be passed by Friday.

"The momentum is clearly in the direction of moving to final judgement on Friday," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo, said. "We still have a couple members who said they want to listen to answers to questions, but that's where the momentum is in the caucus right now."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, when asked if a vote for witnesses was likely, said, "Probably no. But is it a decent, good chance? Yes."

Democrats are hoping to sway at least four Republican senators to join them in a vote to include witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, arguing they're essential to provide a fair trial.

Several Republican senators who have indicated they could be open to calling witnesses -- namely Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee -- have said they will announce their position as soon as the questioning phase is over, possibly late Thursday. Should they side with the Republican majority, a motion to acquit the president is likely to follow quickly with vote Friday.

Among the questions posed Wednesday was one from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who asked Trump's defense team how long the trial could last if witnesses were allowed to testify.

"There would be a long list of witnesses," answered White House counsel Patrick Philbin. "If the body were to go in that direction, it would mean that this would drag on for months and prevent this chamber from getting its business done."