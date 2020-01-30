Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday that the U.S. economy grew by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy grew 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter and 2.3 percent for all of 2019, its slowest pace in three years, according to new data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Trump administration had projected growth of 3 percent after the 2017 tax cuts, but figures have never reached that height. The gross domestic product grew 2.9 percent in 2018 and 2.4 percent in 2017.

"The increase in real GDP in the fourth quarter reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures, federal government spending, state and local government spending, residential fixed investment, and exports, that were partly offset by negative contributions from private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment," the report said.

Consumer spending increased for a record 11th straight year even as businesses cut back on investment and production. Government spending increased 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, largely on spending on military hardware like ships, planes and missile systems.

The economy sustained "negative contributions from private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased," the report said.

The price index for gross domestic purchases grew 1.5 percent over the last three months of the year compared with 1.4 percent in the third quarter. The personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 1.6 percent.