Jan. 29 (UPI) -- With opening arguments completed, the Senate will now get its opportunity Wednesday to begin asking questions in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Trump's defense team finished making its case on Tuesday, after defending the president against charges that he abused his power and obstructed a congressional investigation related to his dealings with Ukraine last year. Trump's attorneys argued for an acquittal. Democratic managers spent three days last week arguing why Trump's conduct in withholding vital Ukrainian aid and pressing Kiev to investigate a political rival is grounds for his removal from office.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the impeachment trial will now move into the questioning phase. Under its rules, the Senate will spend a total of 16 hours -- 8 hours for each side -- making inquiries of both sides.

The question stage should offer at least some insight as to the mindset of potential Republican "swing" voters. Democrats need at least four Republican senators to side with them in their plan to file a motion to include witnesses and new evidence in the case. That, and other motions, will receive a vote following the questioning phase.

Wednesday's session will begin at 1 p.m. EST.

Senators were not allowed to speak during the week-long opening arguments, and that technically will also be the case during the questioning phase. Their queries will instead be submitted in writing and those selected by leadership will be passed on and read aloud by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

The process will give senators a chance to bring attention to aspects of the case they hope to highlight, but McConnell on Tuesday advised them to get right to the point with their queries.

"During the question period of the [1999 Bill] Clinton trial, senators were thoughtful and brief with their questions, and the managers and counsel were succinct in their answers," he said. "I hope we can follow both of these examples during this time."

Both sides will be given about 5 minutes to answer each question. More than 150 questions were asked during Clinton's trial more than 20 years ago.

Senate Republicans have largely opposed Democrats' calls for witnesses and evidence, but some have indicated that position may soften after a New York Times report this week that detailed firsthand knowledge from former national security adviser John Bolton about how Trump handled the aid to Ukraine and calls for Kiev to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. The information, the report said, is contained in Bolton's forthcoming book. Trump denied the details to the Times report.