Jan. 29 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were injured in a fire at a 25-story apartment building in Los Angeles, fire officials said Wednesday.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said the most serious cases were both 30-year-old males, one of whom was in grave condition and another in critical condition. Nine other people, including a 3-month-old infant, were treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire broke out at the Barrington Plaza apartment complex at around 8:30 a.m. and was contained just before 10 a.m.

Scott said the building contains 240 units and that 500 to 1,000 patients were evacuated.

LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan said 15 other people were rescued by helicopters off of the roof and flown to the West L.A. Veterans Affairs Medical Center helipad.

At the height of the blaze four LAFD rescue helicopters and 335 firefighters were deployed to the area.

Hogan said crews had been fighting a separate fire at a 26-story building three blocks away when they noticed flames coming from a balcony on the sixth floor of the Barrington Plaza.

Arson investigators are working to determine whether the two fires are related.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said it appeared to be suspicious.