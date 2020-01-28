Palestinians protest in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday ahead of the unveiling of the United States' Middle East peace plan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Months after he initially said he'd unveil his administration's Middle East peace strategy, U.S. President Donald Trump will take the wraps off the plan at the White House Tuesday afternoon with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to make a joint announcement of the plan at noon EST.

The plan will outline the new U.S. strategy in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and propose solutions. The administration released the economic portion of the plan last summer and originally said the rest would follow after the Israeli elections in September.

Palestinian leaders have already voiced opposition to reported aspects of the plan, just as they denounced the economic provisions last year -- particularly a portion that allows Israel to annex the Jordan Valley, a large part of the West Bank that includes many Jewish settlements. Palestinian authorities and the United Nations both regard the settlements unlawful, as they occupy Arab lands Israel has controlled since 1967.

Trump told reporters Monday the plan is "very important to peace in the Middle East," and acknowledged Palestinians "probably won't want it initially." The president added, however, "It's very good for them." Netanyahu called it "the deal of the century."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last fall the United States no longer considers the West Bank settlements illegal. Michael Lynk, a U.N. special rapporteur on the Palestinian Territory, called the U.S. change a "decisive break with international consensus" that will "further entrench the perpetual Israeli occupation."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan last year and called Monday for demonstrators to protest in a "Day of Rage." Israeli security forces prepared Tuesday for potential confrontations.

Palestinian activist Hanan Ashrawi said she fears the plan will trigger widespread resistance and violence across the Middle East when it's announced Tuesday because the United States will effectively be handing over illegal territory to Israel without consulting the Palestinian people.

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz was also invited to the White House to attend Tuesday's announcement.