Grow lights are seen on the field at Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday in preparation for Sunday's Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A record number of bettors in the United States -- 26 million -- said they will make wagers on this weekend's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The American Gaming Association said Tuesday the figure would amount to roughly one in ten Americans putting money down one way or another on the 54th edition of the NFL championship game. The AGA survey also projects 3 million more bettors this year than last.

All told, the group said, Americans will wager nearly $7 billion.

So far, the Chiefs are a one-point favorite to win Super Bowl LIV Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kansas City has also been the favorite among bettors -- attracting 80 percent of the wagers so far, the AGA said. Two people, in fact, have placed six-figure bets on the Chiefs, MGM Resorts International trading director Jeff Stoneback said.

"Usually you get two-way action on the Super Bowl," he said. "The San Francisco people just haven't weighed in yet."

The AGA survey said 52 percent of respondents said they will bet on the Chiefs and 48 percent on the Niners.

Whoever wins will end a long championship drought. San Francisco hasn't won an NFL championship since Super Bowl XXIX in 1995 and Kansas City's last came in Super Bowl IV in 1970.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast by Fox.