Navy SEALS recovered the remains of two Americans from a U.S. Bombardier E-11A that crashed in Afghanistan. Photo by STR/EPA

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy forces recovered the remains of two Americans from the wreckage of a small U.S. Air Force jet that crashed in a Taliban-controlled region of central Afghanistan, military officials announced Tuesday.

The forces also recovered the aircraft flight data recorder and destroyed the remnants of the aircraft after recovering the remains, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

"The remains were found near the crash site, treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community, in accordance with their culture," Leggett said.

The remains were recovered from an Air Force Bombardier E-11 jet that crashed in the Ghazni province on Monday.

It appeared the plane was flying between the southern city of Kandahar and Kabul when it went down.

Leggett on Tuesday said the cause of the crash was under investigation.