Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Amid a deadly global spread of coronavirus, Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled a health plan Tuesday she says would fight the spread of infectious diseases and prepare the world better for viral outbreaks.

Called "Preventing, Containing and Treating Infectious Disease Outbreaks at Home and Abroad," the criticizes the Trump administration for shortchanging organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are responsible for health security.

Warren says in the plan greater investments must be made in public health agencies, hospitals and healthcare providers to better prepare them for dangerous outbreaks -- such as the coronavirus strain that's so far killed more than 100 people in China.

The plan includes strengthening public health systems to help them prevent and manage outbreaks; fully funding the Global Health Security Agenda; approving her "Medicare for All" plan; increasing funds for global health initiatives to fight diseases like HIV, tuberculosis and malaria; and fighting global warming.

"Trump has repeatedly tried to nickel and dime federal programs essential to health security," she wrote. "Trump eliminated the key position that coordinates global health security across the many federal agencies that work to keep us safe. And his response to natural disasters that could lead to serious outbreaks, like hurricanes in Puerto Rico, has been basically non-existent.

"That's why I have a plan to prevent, contain, and treat infectious diseases -- one that will help keep America safe and healthy. And as president, I will work across all levels of government here at home and with our many partners abroad to turn that plan into action."

Warren said she would remove a gag order that prevents health organizations from talking about abortion and re-establish the health security post in the White House that was eliminated by Trump, while investing in the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations alliance that focuses on vaccine development.

"Like so much else, Trump's approach to keeping us safe from disease outbreaks is a mess," she wrote. "But when he's gone, we can fix it."