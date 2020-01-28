Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Chipotle must pay $1.37 million for violating child labor laws -- among others -- in Massachusetts, the state's attorney general announced Tuesday.

The chain of fast food restaurants voluntarily reached an agreement to pay the restitution and penalties for some 13,253 violations.

The office of Attorney General Maura Healy said it began investigating Chipotle after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their minor child worked past midnight at a location in Beverly, Mass.

State officials said minors also worked without valid work permits, and too many hours per day and per week. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds in Massachusetts may work a maximum of 9 hours per day and a maximum of 48 hours per week.

"Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants," Healey said. "We hope these citations send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and put young people at risk."

Chipotle also violated earned sick time laws, failed to make timely payment of wages and had records violations.

As part of the agreement, Chipotle paid $500,000 into a fund to be used for educating young people about child labor laws and training young workers.