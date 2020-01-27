The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday that Britain's Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Photo by Richard Wainwright/EPA-EFE

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the FBI and federal prosecutors have reached out to the prince's lawyer after he publicly stated he would cooperate in the investigations but have yet to receive any assistance.

"To date Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," Berman said.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan Correctional Center cell in August while being held on charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking with girls as young as age 14 in the early 2000s at his residences in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Fla.

Andrew faced accusations as part of a 2015 civil case against Epstein in which Virginia Guiffre said she was forced to have sex with the prince in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein three times between 2001 and 2002, including once when she was 17.

The prince has denied those allegations and said he has "no recollection of meeting" Guiffre.

In an interview with the BBC following the allegations, Andrew said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation if required."

Berman said the office doesn't typically comment on whether a particular individual is cooperating in an investigation but made an exception due to Andrew's public declaration.

"In Prince Andrew's case, he publicly offered, indeed in a press release, offered to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Berman said.

He added that the probe into the people who enabled Epstein's behavior is ongoing.

"Epstein couldn't have done what he did without the assistance of others and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward," he said.