Jan. 27 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and several are missing in northern Alabama after a major fire Monday at a boating dock, authorities said.

Police said the fire, which started at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, Ala., destroyed three dozen boats, mostly houseboats.

Officials said at least two people died and seven were hospitalized. Eight people are missing, they added.

Fire crews said the blaze started near the shoreline, which hindered firefighters in reaching some boats.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked residents to avoid the area around the park.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.