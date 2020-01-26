Jan. 26 (UPI) -- No winner was selected during Saturday night's Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to nearly $400 million.

Saturday's winning numbers were 2, 9, 17, 36 and 67 with a Powerball of 18 and a power-play number of 2.

The next drawing will take place ]Wednesday with a jackpot of $394 million, worth $274.6 million in cash.

While no one claimed the Powerball prize, five people in Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas matched the first five numbers, earning a $1 million prize.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 24.9 million, according to the Powerball organization.

The last Powerball winner was Nov. 2.