This springlike warmth has even tricked some plants into thinking it is time to sprout with early budbreak seen in many locations. RELATED Bitter cold to remain absent from midwestern, northeastern U.S. into end of January "Usually the start of the growing season is defined by the estimated last frost date in a region. With spring-like warmth across much of the south and east, there have been fewer frosts which have allowed plants to think it's safe to emerge," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said. "The start to the average start to the growing season is either in March or the first half of April from central Texas to southern Kansas, all the way east to the Florida Panhandle and up to eastern Virginia," Travis said. "Cities from Houston to Atlanta to Chicago to Boston have all been running 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal through Jan. 24," Travis said. RELATED Storm Gloria leaves path of destruction, 13 dead in Spain Temperatures have soared as high as the 60s to the low 70s across the region. Buffalo, N.Y., has been roughly 8.8 degrees higher than usual during the month of January, while Boston, Massachusetts, has been about 8.9 degrees higher than average. Boston experienced record highs in the 70s on consecutive January days for the first time since record-keeping began in 1872. RELATED Slow-moving storm to keep dumping snow over Midwest "Temperatures this high are more characteristic of the normal temperatures for March, or even April," Travis said. AccuWeather meteorologists expect near to slightly above normal temperatures to reign across the region through the end of January. However, people enjoying these nice temperatures across the East shouldn't get used to the unusually warm weather for too long. AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok forecasts abnormally warm air is not expected to hold out all the way into spring. "It will be a rather slow transition to spring in March for the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Northeast, with lingering snow, chilly air and more rain to the south," Pastelok said.