Travelers arrive at Tom Bradey International Terminal at Los Anfeles International Airport on Tuesday. The coroanvirus originally in mainland China. Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The third case of coronavirus -- in Southern California -- has been reported in the United States.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said in a news release late Saturday a patient had tested positive for the disease after confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The other two cases, which were both confirmed last week, were in Washington state and Chicago.

All three people afflicted have been linked to travel in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the disease.

The traveler to Southern California was transported to a local hospital and is in isolation in good condition, the county agency said.

The person contacted the HCA and was provided guidance to reduce exposure to the public while awaiting laboratory confirmation from the CDC.

HCA reported it is following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the individual and are at risk of infection.

"The CDC's guidance indicates that people who have casual contact with a case -- in the same grocery store or movie theater -- are at minimal risk of developing infection," HCA said in a news release.

In Orange County, this is no evidence person-to-person transmission has occurred, according to the agency.

The only deaths have been reported in China. In the last report, 56 died -- 46 in the mainland and 10 total in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Also, there were 49 cured cases and 2,684 suspected ones.

On Saturday, the U.S. government has ordered all U.S. diplomats in Wuhan, China, to leave the city. The State Department has arranged a chartered flight to evacuate them and department also closed the consulate there.

The Wall Street Journal reported other Americans can fly on the chartered flight, which is expected to seat about 230 people. Any still-available seats will be offered to non-Americans and other diplomats.

Those on board will be required to pay the flight fee.