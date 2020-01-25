U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., (R) walks with a staff member at the U.S. Capitol.. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell walks from his office into the Senate Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Senate Republican leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media during a break at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Member of President Donald Trump's defense team, Jay Sekulow (L) and White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, plan to spend about 3 hours Saturday beginning their opening arguments. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's legal team is expected to begin their opening arguments phase of his impeachment trial Saturday by targeting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

The presentation will be led by Trump's attorneys, Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow. They'll have an earlier start than previous days of the trial -- 10 a.m. EST.

It'll also be a shorter day. Sekulow told reporters he'll speak for 2 hours to 3 hours before Senators take a weekend break.

"We have 3 hours to put it out, so we'll take whatever time's appropriate during that 3 hours, kind of lay out what the case will look like," he said. "Next week is when you'll see the full presentation."

Like the Democrat managers from the house, Trump's legal team will be given 24 hours over the course of a few days to make their arguments.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment, with House Democrats accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They say he acted improperly when he asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden -- Trump's rival in the 2020 presidential election -- and the former vice president's son, Hunter Biden.

Trump accused Joe Biden of improperly calling on Ukraine's then-prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, to be ousted. Shokin had investigated Burisma, an energy company on which Hunter Biden sat on the board.

Shokin's successor, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko told Bloomberg in May that the investigation into the company began before Hunter Biden joined the board, and he wasn't specifically a target of the probe.

Trump's legal team, though, is expected to use some of its time in the impeachment trial laying out the case against the Bidens.

"Believe me, you'll hear about that issue," Sekulow told reporters Friday.

RELATED White House documents show emails about withholding aid to Ukraine

The Washington Post reported that Trump's team believes that if they can make a case for the need to investigate the Bidens, there was a need to ask Ukraine to do it.

Trump's team will continue their opening remarks Monday and Tuesday before the questioning stage begins mid-next week. After that, the off-ramp stage will consider motions, including any by the White House to dismiss the case and those to include witnesses.