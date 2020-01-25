Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into the front yard of a home in Florida on Saturday, killing the pilot and setting the home ablaze, local officials said.

The single-engine plane crashed around 10 a.m. in Cannon Creek Airpark in Lake City, Fla., the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Piper PA-32 plane caught fire, which spread to the home. There were no casualties on the ground.

Columbia County fire Chief Jeff Crawford said it's unclear where the plane was based from and the pilot wasn't yet identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Florida Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.