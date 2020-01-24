Abortion rights advocates rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life demonstration, in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2019. President Donald Trump will attend this year's event on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will attend a rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday to oppose abortion in the United States -- an event that's expected to draw thousands of activists.

Trump said Wednesday he will attend and speak at the March for Life. He's scheduled to address the rally at 12:15 p.m. EST.

This year's event marks the 47th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion. Trump's appearance at the event will be the first by a sitting U.S. president.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said the group is "deeply honored" by Trump's appearance.

"From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering," she said.

Crowds gathered on the National Mall late Friday morning and marched along Constitution Avenue. Vice President Mike Pence attended the march three years ago.

Pollster Gallup posted a survey this week that found more Americans than ever are now dissatisfied with some aspect of U.S. abortion laws. Fifty-eight percent of respondents, it said, feel the laws are either too restrictive or too loose.

Republican-controlled states like Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Ohio have passed some of the United States' strictest abortion laws over the past two years -- actions proponents hope will ultimately put the issue before the Supreme Court and challenge abortion's legality in the United States.