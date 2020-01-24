Jan. 24 (UPI) -- One person was reported missing and another was hospitalized Friday after a massive early morning explosion leveled a warehouse in Houston.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said a worker at the facility was unaccounted for and one other person sustained injuries as a result of the blast, which rocked large areas of western Houston just after 4:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Samuel Pena said no cause for the blast had yet been determined, although the facility's owner said the explosion originated from a tank of flammable propylene gas.

Initial readings indicated no hazardous chemicals were released into the air, so no evacuations were needed, officials said, although resident were warned to stay away from what remained an "active scene." A hazardous materials team was at the site to investigate.

Two nearby schools were closed for the day while students at other schools were told to remain indoors.

Aerial news footage showed buildings at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, had been reduced to rubble by the explosion.

Houston residents took to social media with reports of damage to houses and businesses in the surrounding area, describing an extremely loud explosion shaking them out of bed.