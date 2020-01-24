Prior to being named chief, Rodney Scott was in charge of Border Patrol's San Diego Sector. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection turned to an agency veteran Friday as its next chief of the Border Patrol, Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan announced.

Rodney Scott will take over for Carla Provost, who announced her departure earlier this month. Provost, who joined the Border Patrol in 1995, had planned to retire in December but remained in the post while officials decided on a successor.

"As a 27-year veteran of the Border Patrol, Chief Scott has earned the respect and admiration of agents, colleagues and partners alike," Morgan said in a statement. "Chief Scott brings an exceptional depth and breadth of experience and knowledge about the border security mission and a commitment to service to the nation and the Border Patrol workforce."

Prior to Friday's promotion, Scott was chief of Border Patrol's San Diego Sector, which includes 60 miles of the United States' shared border with Mexico.

Scott will take over an agency that's working to enforce President Donald Trump's crackdown on border crossings and immigration along the Southwest border.

"Chief Scott is the absolute embodiment of the U.S. Border Patrol's motto, 'Honor First,' and I am confident that under his leadership, the men and women of the Border Patrol will be well served, the laws of this nation will be enforced, and our borders will be secured," Morgan added.