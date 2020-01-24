Police said the wreckage from the plane crash was located in a back yard. Photo courtesy of the Placer County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A small plane crash in Northern California on Friday killed two people and injured a third person, local law enforcement said.

The single-engine plane crashed near a golf course in Auburn around 10 a.m. The California Highway Patrol said the wreckage was located in a back yard.

The crash happened about a mile away from the Auburn Municipal Airport, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as Anthony Lawrence Wright Sr., 80, and Anthony Lawrence Wright Jr., 55. The younger Wright worked for the Rancho Cordova Police Department.