The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will determine Thursday whether to move the clock ahead, to its closest-ever position, leave it unchanged or push it back away frm "doomsday." File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists will adjust the "Doomsday Clock" on Thursday to reflect the events of 2019 and indicate how close the world is to destruction.

The scientists convene to set the clock to symbolically acknowledge whether the events of the past year pushed humanity closer to "doomsday" or added more breathing room.

The new setting will be announced at 10 a.m. EST Thursday in an event hosted by former California Gov. Jerry Brown, the non-profit group's executive chairman.

Last year, the clock was set to 11:58 p.m., two minutes to midnight -- or two minutes to "doomsday." The present setting is the closest the clock has been to midnight since 1953, after the United States tested its first thermonuclear device amid tensions of the Cold War.

RELATED South Korea to assess OPCON readiness with exercises

Former Irish President Mary Robinson and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon are scheduled to attend Thursday's event.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists first began the tradition in 1947 as a way to gauge the world's proximity to nuclear holocaust. In 2007 the group added climate change as a factor in the clock's setting.

The clock has been at 11:58 since 2017, when it was pushed forward a half-minute.

Last year, Bulletin of Atomic Scientists President Rachel Bronson called the setting at two minutes to midnight the "new abnormal" and cited as a factor a "pernicious and dangerous departure" by the United States from its traditional role of advocating global peace and health. Another reason was "the intentional corruption of the information ecosystem," like cyberwarfare and misinformation.

The furthest the clock has ever been from midnight was set in 1991, at 11:43, or 17 minutes from "doomsday," after the United States signed the first Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and the Soviet Union dissolved.