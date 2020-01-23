Happening Now
Watch live: Democrats to focus Day 3 of impeachment trial on Constitution, legality of removing Trump
Trending

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: WHO declines to declare international emergency
Coronavirus: WHO declines to declare international emergency
Scientists move 'Doomsday Clock' to latest time in history
Scientists move 'Doomsday Clock' to latest time in history
3 U.S. firefighters die in Australian plane crash
3 U.S. firefighters die in Australian plane crash
Police: 1 dead, at least 7 injured in Seattle shooting
Police: 1 dead, at least 7 injured in Seattle shooting
Impeachment: Nadler focuses on abuse of power to open 3rd day of trial
Impeachment: Nadler focuses on abuse of power to open 3rd day of trial

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 26th annual SAG Awards
Moments from the 26th annual SAG Awards
 
Back to Article
/