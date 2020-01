The plane crashed on the east side of Corona Municipal Airport. Photo courtesy of the Corona Fire Department

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A small plane crash in Southern California on Wednesday killed four people, local emergency officials said.

The plane crashed near Corona Municipal Airport, about 20 miles east of Anaheim, the Corona Fire Department said. The wreckage of the plane was located on the east side of the airport.

The crash caused a brushfire, which burnt about one-quarter acre of land before being contained.