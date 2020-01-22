Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Police are searching for several gunmen after a dispute in front of a downtown Seattle McDonald's devolved into a shooting Wednesday evening that left at least one person dead and several others injured.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said they are searching for "multiple" shooters who fled the scene near Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle, Wash., after they pulled out guns following an argument.

"This was not a random incident," she told reporters during a press briefing. "There were multiple people involved, there was a dispute that happened in front of the McDonald's, people pulled out guns, shots rang out, people ran in various directions and, as you know, we had multiple people that were injured."

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least seven others were being treated in connection to the shooting at Harbourview Medical Center, Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins said.

A woman in her 50s was in critical condition and was undergoing surgery and a 9-year-old boy who was shot was in "very serious condition," he said, adding the other patients were stable.

Authorities said at least two people injured in the shooting arrived on their own at the hospital and they were working to confirm the total number of people wounded.

Asked if any of the victims were involved in the shooting, Best said, "anything is possible at this point."

The shooting is the third in the area in under two days after police shot a suspect following a narcotics operation hours earlier and a 55-year-old man died Tuesday of injuries sustained during a shooting.

According to police, the suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred as police when were attempting an arrest, the suspect rammed a patrol car and pulled a gun.

The 55-year-old man was found shot in a stairwell and was transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries where he later died, police said in a press release.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Best told reporters Wednesday that they do not have any information to link any of the shootings together.