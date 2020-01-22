Members of President Donald Trump's defense team -- Jay Sekulow, Eric Hershmann and Pat Cipollone -- arrive at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday on the second day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff called on senators to act as impartial jurors Wednesday when he delivered Democrats' opening statement in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Schiff, one of several Democratic House managers who will present the case against the president at trial, opened Day Two after a late night Tuesday.

"It is up to you to be the tribunal Hamilton envisioned," Schiff said, quoting founding father Alexander Hamilton's Federalist Papers.

"It is up to you to show the American people and yourselves his confidence and those of the other founders was rightly placed. The Constitution entrusts you to the responsibility of acting as impartial jurors, have a fair trial and weigh the evidence before you no matter what your party affiliation or vote in the previous election or the next, our duty is to the Constitution and the rule of law."

Schiff, D-Calif., accused Trump of using his power to cheat and said if he's not removed from office, he will "permanently alter the balance of power" between the branches of government.

"The president has shown that he believes that he is above the law and scornful of restraint," he said.

Opening statements began early Wednesday afternoon, one day after senators debated the rules and timeline of the trial,ultimately voting down a number of proposed amendments by Democrats.

The Democratic House managers have three days, beginning Wednesday, to make their opening arguments and present their case against Trump -- which accuses the president of abusing his power in trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son last year. Trump is also charged with obstructing the House investigation that followed.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell passed his rules resolution on Tuesday, which allowed both Democrats and White House attorneys an extra day to lay out their case. Both sides have three days to complete their allotted 24 hours of opening arguments. Wednesday's session is expected to last well into Wednesday night.

After both sides complete their arguments, the trial will move into the questioning stage, followed by an off-ramp period -- one of the trial's most critical phases, during which senators will consider various motions, like whether to dismiss the charges and subpoena witnesses, as Senate Democrats have been fighting to do.

If the trial continues and witnesses and new evidence are allowed, the Senate would then stage an evidence vote and several days of witness testimony. A few days of closing arguments, deliberations and a final verdict would then complete the trial.