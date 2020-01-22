Jan. 22 (UPI) -- FedEx announced Wednesday that it will begin making home package deliveries on Sunday for most U.S. homes.

The company began FedEx Ground Sunday deliveries during the most recent peak holiday season but will now provide weekend deliveries for "the majority of the U.S. population" year-round.

"This provides added value to e-commerce shippers throughout the U.S. and the 188 million online shoppers in 7,700 cities and towns where FedEx Home Delivery packages are delivered on Sundays," Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, said. "As more customers expect weekend delivery, this enhancement to our network means that every day is now a delivery day at FedEx."

FedEx said Sunday delivery increases the speed of most shipping lanes by one or two days.

The company said FedEx Ground delivered nearly 8 million home delivery packages between Black Friday and Christmas Eve while still delivering about 18 percent of FedEx Ground packages a day early.

"Delivering seven days a week was critical to our success this past peak season as we experienced some of the highest volume days in the history of the company, including shipping nearly 38 million packages on Cyber Monday alone," Subramaniam said.

In June, FedEx announced it would not renew its express delivery contract with Amazon, describing it as a "strategic decision" not to handle air service for Amazon "as we focus on serving the broader e-commerce market.