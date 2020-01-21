The U.S. Supreme Court denied a bid by Democrats to expedite a challenge to a lower ruling that eliminated the individual mandate. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday turned down a request to expedite a challenge that struck down a provision of the Affordable Care Act, likely putting it off until after the 2020 presidential election.

The House and multiple Democratic states asked the court to accelerate the review after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the ACA's individual mandate as unconstitutional. Proponents argue that, without the mandate that requires uninsured Americans to buy coverage, fewer will be able to afford ACA healthcare plans.

Tuesday, the high court rejected the request. A one-sentence order by the court said justices would not take up the case earlier than its allotted order.

Proponents hoped the appeal would highlight Republican efforts to roll back or eliminate the ACA and serve as a Democratic boost before voters go to the polls in November.

Democrats say the threat to the landmark 2010 law is dire and warn it could ultimately throw the nation's healthcare system into chaos, particularly for 20 million people who are covered through ACA exchanges.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who's leading the coalition of 20 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia in the appeal, told Politico his group is "cautiously optimistic" the Supreme Court may still agree to review the case by October.