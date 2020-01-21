Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the start of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Senate will enter the main stage of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Tuesday afternoon, and wrangling over the rules and timeline are expected to take up the bulk of the day.

The trial is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST, when senators will go over a resolution outlining the rules of the process. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued a blueprint late Monday, which calls for House Democratic managers and Trump's defense to receive 24 hours for opening remarks.

McConnell has said he will seek to have the trial follow the same structure as that of former President Bill Clinton's in 1999, but the majority leader's outline indicates Republicans want to fast track the trial.

Democrats criticized the plan, with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer saying it's an attempt to "conceal" Trump's misconduct "in the dark of night" -- and Democratic manager Rep. Adam Schiff calling it a "rigged" trial process.

"I do think by structuring the trial this way it furthers our case that what's going on here ... is a cover up," Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, said.

"It's clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents and intent on rushing the trial through," Schumer said. "On something as important as impeachment, Senator McConnell's resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held onto the articles of impeachment for three weeks in an effort to secure assurances the trial would be fair. Democrats said they want the trial to include key administration witnesses and new evidence that has emerged since the House impeached Trump in mid-December.

A few "swing" Republicans in the upper chamber have indicated an openness to include witnesses.

Schumer has said he will seek to force votes on witnesses before opening arguments, which are expected to begin Wednesday.

"Overall, [McConnell's plan] aligns closely with the [Clinton] rules package," said Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only senator who's said he wants to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton. "If attempts are made to vote on witnesses prior to opening arguments, I would oppose those efforts."

The trial will go six days per week, from Monday through Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. and will last for four or five hours a day through the end of the trial. Both sides have said they expect the session Tuesday to run long.

The schedule for the rest of the trial will be officially determined during Tuesday's session.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, was sworn in last week on the first official day of the trial. Every member of the Senate also took an oath to be impartial over the course of the proceeding.