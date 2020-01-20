Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A shooting outside of a nightclub late Sunday in KansasCity left two dead and more than a dozen injured, police reported early Monday.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. local time when authorities believe the suspect started shooting at a line waiting to get into a nearby bar. One woman died and police believe an armed security guard at the scene killed the suspected gunman.

"As the investigation unfolded at least 15 other victims arrived at area hospitals," Kansas City Police said in a statement on Twitter. "At this time three of those victims are listed in critical condition. An armed security guard at the business engaged the shooter outside of the establishment.

"We believe the shooter is the deceased adult male. The circumstances that lead to this shooting are unknown. Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather more information to see what lead to this shooting," the statement said.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the shooting marred a celebratory time in the city after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the NFL playoffs earlier in the day, reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in about 50 years.

"It just puts such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City," Peters Baker said. "I have scores, really, that are in the hospital right now having their wounds mended."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared his condolences on Twitter.

"Our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community," Lucas said Monday. "My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night's mass shooting. Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse."

The shooter and victims had not been publicly identified as of Monday morning.