Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Snow and ice led to travel difficulties across the Northeast during the long holiday weekend, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

New York City Emergency Management issued a Travel Advisory for Saturday as a Winter Weather Advisory took effect in the city.

Winter Weather Advisories were issued for northeastern New Jersey, the upper boroughs of New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley in New York, and southern Connecticut, for 2 to 5 inches of snowfall. The advisories have since expired.

Across the New York City metropolitan area, snowfall totals of 1-3 inches were observed by the time the storm departed Saturday night.

By the evening hours of Saturday, areas of Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York had accumulated up to 4 inches of snowfall, and Vermont saw up to 2.5 inches of snowfall.

The Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, which is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere, required escorts for high-profile vehicles due to high winds of almost 50 mph on Saturday morning. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to give instructions.

Due to winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the speed limit on Interstates 90, 86 and 79 in Erie, Crawford, Venango and Mercer counties has been temporarily reduced to 45 mph.

The speed limit had also been reduced in Pennsylvania on I-180 westbound to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must use the right lane only.

The National Weather Service in Pennsylvania recorded 1.1 inches of snow in Moon, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning.

In the wake of the storm, the mountains of northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York could also have 6-12 inches of snow due to lake enhancement.

Strong winds can lead to blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility across portions of the Northeast. This can lead to travel delays and hamper clean-up efforts.

Not only was travel impacted for those traveling by road, but air travel was also heavily impacted. Flight delays and cancellations are likely to continue into the weekend as the storm tracks northeastward across the nation.

Major transportation hubs including St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, LaGuardia, JFK, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have also been impacted by this storm, which resulted in delays or cancellations that rippled across the nation as flights struggled to get in and out of airports.

By Saturday afternoon, nearly 250 flights at O'Hare International Airport had been canceled. Another 92 were canceled at Newark Liberty Airport.

Road crews will continue to move snow off roads, but this process could take a long time, especially in the hardest-hit areas. Residents in these areas should be patient with road crews as they work to clear the roads.

Even when roads are being cleared across the Northeast, conditions can quickly change from main roads to secondary roads and from town to town. Anyone out driving after the storm should take extreme caution and be prepared for changing conditions.