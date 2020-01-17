LSU's Patrick Queen stands with teammate Grant Delpit as he raises the trophy after defeating Clemson to win the college national championship. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU cheerleaders celebrate after their team defeated Clemson. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU fans cheer before the start of the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The LSU marching band performs before the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Clemson Tigers fans cheer their team -- the defending national champions -- as they take the field. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
LSU cheerleaders perform before the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the field before the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is tackled by LSU's Michael Divinity Jr. in the first quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Lawrence passes in the first quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU's Thaddeus Moss makes a catch under pressure from Clemson's Derion Kendrick. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches the action. "I'm just so happy for everybody," Orgeron said. "I grew up wanting to be the head coach at LSU. I'm just so happy for the people of Louisiana and this football team." Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire can't catch the ball as Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) defends on the plat. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (R) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Jefferson after running for a touchdown in second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Burrow runs for 29 yards to set up a touchdown in second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Clemson's Tee Higgins runs for a touchdown during the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU's Moss celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson grabs the face mask of Clemson's Lawrence in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Moss celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Moss rushes past Clemson's Kendrick for a touchdown in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Lawrence is pressured by LSU's Chaisson in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Lawrence fumbles the ball after being tackled by Delpit in the fourth quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. catches a touchdown pass as cornerback Kendrick defends. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
Burrow cradles the championship trophy. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
Orgeron embraces his wife, Kelly, after defeating Clemson. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo