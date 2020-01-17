Orgeron embraces his wife, Kelly, after defeating Clemson. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Lawrence fumbles the ball after being tackled by Delpit in the fourth quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Lawrence is pressured by LSU's Chaisson in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Moss rushes past Clemson's Kendrick for a touchdown in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Moss celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson grabs the face mask of Clemson's Lawrence in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU's Moss celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Clemson's Tee Higgins runs for a touchdown during the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Burrow runs for 29 yards to set up a touchdown in second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (R) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Jefferson after running for a touchdown in second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire can't catch the ball as Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) defends on the plat. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches the action. "I'm just so happy for everybody," Orgeron said. "I grew up wanting to be the head coach at LSU. I'm just so happy for the people of Louisiana and this football team." Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU's Thaddeus Moss makes a catch under pressure from Clemson's Derion Kendrick. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Lawrence passes in the first quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is tackled by LSU's Michael Divinity Jr. in the first quarter. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the field before the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU cheerleaders perform before the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Clemson Tigers fans cheer their team -- the defending national champions -- as they take the field. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

The LSU marching band performs before the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU fans cheer before the start of the game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU cheerleaders celebrate after their team defeated Clemson. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

LSU's Patrick Queen stands with teammate Grant Delpit as he raises the trophy after defeating Clemson to win the college national championship. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The college football national champion Louisiana State University Tigers will visit President Donald Trump at the White House Friday.

The team, which defeated Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff title game Monday, completed a perfect 15-0 campaign for its fourth national championship in school history. It was their first title since 2007.

Trump, who attended the title game in New Orleans, will welcome the team at a 11 a.m. EST ceremony before traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida for the weekend.

Since taking office, Trump has welcomed two other college football champions -- Alabama in 2018 and Clemson a year ago.