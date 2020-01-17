Jan. 17 (UPI) -- An avalanche at a resort ski resort near Tahoe City, Calif., left one person dead Friday and another injured, local law enforcement officials said.

The avalanche took place around 10:15 a.m. near the Subway ski run at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort. It was in an advanced ski area.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said a search and rescue operation confirmed a single fatality and a second victim with "serious injuries." The injured skier was transported to a hospital.

Officials concluded their search around 11:45 a.m.

The department said officials are treating the avalanche as an "isolated incident," closing only the Subway ski run at the resort.

The resort said the cause of the avalanche was under investigation.

"The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care," the resort said in a statement.