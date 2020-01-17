Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Best Buy announced Friday it's investigating allegations of misconduct against CEO Corie Barry months after she took over the leadership role at the electronics big box store.

A spokesperson for the company told The Wall Street Journal and CNBC that it's probing accusations Barry had an inappropriate romantic relationship with another executive in the company -- former senior Vice President Karl Sanft -- before she became CEO. The probe was prompted by an anonymous letter the company received.

"Best Buy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously," the spokesperson said. "We encourage the letter's author to come forward and be part of that confidential process. We will not comment further until the review is concluded."

Barry joined Best Buy in 1999 and has held a number of financial and operational roles. She was named CFO in 2016 and CEO in June. She's also a member of the board of directors.

"The board has my full cooperation and support as it undertakes this review, and I look forward to its resolution in the near term," Barry said.