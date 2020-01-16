Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signs two articles of the impeachment of President Donald Trump during the Engrossment ceremony Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell walks to the chamber floor late Wednesday prior to receiving the House's articles of impeachment at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be sworn in Thursday to preside over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, now that the articles have been handed over to the Senate.

The swearing-in is one of a series of preliminary steps that will be taken before the trial begins next week. The impeachment trial, the third in U.S. history, is expected to begin Tuesday.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday's timetable for pretrial procedures would begin at noon when House Democratic managers -- who will act as prosecutors in the trial -- will be invited to officially present the charges against the president.

Roberts will be sworn in a short time later Thursday afternoon, by Sen. Chuck Grassley, president pro tempore of the Senate. With Roberts officially seated as the trial judge, he will swear in all 100 U.S. Senators to be impartial jurors.

Finally Thursday, the Senate will formally notify the White House of the pending trial and "summon the president to answer the articles and send his counsel."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set the stage Wednesday by signing off on the charges -- which accuse Trump of abusing his office and obstructing the congressional investigation -- and having them delivered to McConnell.

After the preliminary steps are completed, the Senate will table an initial resolution outlining how it will move forward with the trial. McConnell has said that measure will establish periods for arguments by House managers and Trump's legal team, and as well as set times for senators to submit written questions.

Still undecided is whether witnesses will be allowed to testify at trial. McConnell and his Republican majority caucus are opposed. Pelosi and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have lobbied for weeks that the Senate trial include witnesses and new evidence that's emerged since the House passed the articles Dec. 18.

The Democrats would need four Republicans to cross party lines in a vote to include witnesses. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has said he wants to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton and would vote for him to testify, while Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are also viewed as potential swing votes.

The charges stem from Trump's efforts last summer to press Ukraine to publicly announce investigations of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, a former Ukrainian gas company board member. A conviction on either charge will require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate.