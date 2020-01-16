Trending

3 arrested in Alabama for allegedly locking children in wooden cages
14 states, D.C., NYC sue Trump over new food stamps rule
Trump administration broke law by withholding Ukraine aid, GAO finds
Police: Suspect accidentally shot and killed fellow student at Houston-area school
Farmers skeptical China will make good on promised crop purchases
This week in Washington
 
