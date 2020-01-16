Police in Alabama arrested three people after finding evidence that they repeatedly locked children between the ages of 8 months and 11 years old in makeshift cages. Photo courtesy Lee County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Three people in Alabama have been arrested on child abuse charges for allegedly locking young children in makeshift cages, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said investigators on Monday responded to a tip about a potential child abuse situation in the city of Smiths Station and arrived to find four children aged, 3, 4, 10 and 11 years old as well as observing two wood constructed cages with hasps and locks. An 8-month-old child also lived at the residence but was not present when investigators arrived.

"Investigation revealed evidence that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions," the sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday, county investigators obtained multiple warrants and all five children were removed.

Additionally, Pamela Deloris Bond, 66; James H. Bond, 69; and Kylla Michell Mann, 30, were all arrested and each charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Pamela Bond was also charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and is being held on $123,000 bond. James Bond and Mann are both being held on $122,000 bond.