U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C) to discuss trade in the Oval Office of the White House on February 22, 2019. The two will meet again Wednesday to sign the first dimension of a new trade agreement aimed at settling the long-running dispute. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A delegation of Chinese officials will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday in an event that will culminate with the signing of a "phase one" trade agreement, which is aimed at ultimately settling a conflict that's lasted for more than a year.

The agreement, negotiated for weeks, will loosen some of the U.S. tariffs on Chinese products sent to the United States, and increase purchases of U.S. goods by Beijing.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead the delegation from China. The White House has scheduled the signing ceremony for 11:30 a.m. EST.

"They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more," Trump said last month in announcing the agreement.

The White House said the deal "achieves progress on a number of critical fronts," including intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange. The administration also called the agreement the first steps to provide "protections for American innovators and inventors."

Although the deal won't be signed until Wednesday, one provision took effect last month. The United States refrained from imposing a new set of tariffs on more than $150 billion worth of Chinese products. They were set to take effect Dec. 15. The "phase one" deal also cuts in half additional tariffs on about $110 billion in other items.

Some Chinese taxes on exports to the United States, however, will remain in place -- such as a 25 percent tariff for many assembly components bought by U.S. factories. Trump has said Beijing is paying those taxes, but studies have indicated they are being absorbed by American businesses.

The U.S.-China trade conflict is now in its second year, marked by multiple rounds of tariffs that affected hundreds of billions of dollars worth of exports going both ways.