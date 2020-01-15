Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday about the impending impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The White House is finalizing the legal team that will defend President Donald Trump against charges on two impeachable offenses, amid a House vote Wednesday to finally send the articles over to the Senate.

Jay Sekulow, Trump's personal attorney, said he's part of a legal team headed by White House counsel Pat Cipollone that will defend the president against two impeachable charges that were passed by the House last month. The articles of impeachment -- accusing Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress -- have been held for weeks by House Democrats, but are expected to be sent to the Senate this week.

The House will vote Wednesday on transmitting the articles to the upper chamber.

Cipollone and Sekulow will be joined on the team by White House attorneys Patrick Philbin and Michael Purpura, the Washington Examiner reported.

The charges against Trump stem from his dealings with Ukraine last year -- specifically, his efforts pressing Kiev to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, a former board member of a Ukrainian gas company.

Cipollone, 53, has been a vocal critic of the House's impeachment process and is considered the main force behind White House efforts that blocked most witnesses in the administration from testifying during the lower chamber's inquiry.

An Oct. 8 White House letter called the process "partisan and unconstitutional" and made a case for a broad interpretation of executive privilege covering nearly every aspect of presidential conduct.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he expects the trial to begin Monday. Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised to end weeks of delay and send the articles to the Senate. House Democrats had been holding onto the documents, saying they first wanted to see a trial blueprint from Senate leaders to ensure a fair process.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer hoped to persuade McConnell to allow certain witnesses and new evidence at trial. The stalemate ended, however, when the Kentucky Republican said this week he's already secured enough support in the chamber to move ahead without Democrats' involvement.

House Democrats released an example of the new evidence on Tuesday -- documents they say shows Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. They said the records, provided by an attorney for Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, also indicate U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch had been placed under surveillance.

Yovanovitch, who was removed from her diplomatic post last May, was among a number of witnesses who testified during the House impeachment hearings. She said Trump mounted a "smear campaign" as retaliation for her opposition to Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine.

In light of the new evidence, Yovanovitch is now calling for an investigation of the surveillance claims, which she called "disturbing."