Certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota and Lexus models are affected in the recall, including the Toyota Highlander. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Toyota has issued a recall for nearly 700,000 vehicles due to a faulty fuel pump that could result in sudden stalling, and increase the risk of a crash.

The automaker announced the recall of 696,000 vehicles Monday. It said defective fuel pumps could set off a warning light on the instrument panel when it malfunctions, and cause a rough-running engine that could ultimately stall.

"Toyota is currently investigating this issue and will be developing a remedy," Toyota said in a statement. "All known owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by first-class mail by mid-March."

Vehicles involved in the recall include certain 2018-2019 Lexus models and 2018-2019 Toyota 4Runners, Camrys, Highlanders, Land Cruisers, Sequoias, Siennas, Tacomas and Tundras. Some of Toyota's 2019 Avalon and Corolla models are also affected by the recall.

Owners can visit Toyota's website to learn if their vehicles are affected.